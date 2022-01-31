Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,669.50. 47,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,826.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,850.93 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

