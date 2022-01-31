Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

ALNY opened at $132.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.