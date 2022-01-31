Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

