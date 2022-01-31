Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,580 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

