Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 508 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $228.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

