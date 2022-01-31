Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $70.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

