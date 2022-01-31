Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $560.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

