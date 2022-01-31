Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 45,000 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

