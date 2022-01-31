Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 185,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.34.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

