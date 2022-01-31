Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

