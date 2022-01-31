Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,380 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $156.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

