Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.43 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $69.78 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

