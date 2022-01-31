Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $213,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

