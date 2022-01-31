Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

