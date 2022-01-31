Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $81.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.