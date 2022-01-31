Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of ADS opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 410,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

