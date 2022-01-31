Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,889 shares of company stock worth $222,450. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

