Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.68. 544,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -136.35. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.79%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

