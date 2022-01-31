Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,716. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

