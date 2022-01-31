Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

