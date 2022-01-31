AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.