AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.