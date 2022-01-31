AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFTR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

