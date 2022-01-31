Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.35.

Affirm stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

