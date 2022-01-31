AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Down 46.4% in January

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQ. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. AF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

