Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $576.71 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

