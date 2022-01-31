Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,666 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 549.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $15,620,000.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

