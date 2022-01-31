Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $656,000 in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25.

