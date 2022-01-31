Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,694 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 649.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 142.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 256.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

TWO opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

