Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $75.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.