Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.