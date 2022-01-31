Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Force Hill Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,281 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.4% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.29. 754,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,112,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

