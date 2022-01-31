ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

