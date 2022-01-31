adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($386.36) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €328.93 ($373.78).

FRA ADS opened at €236.15 ($268.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($228.42). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €280.75.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

