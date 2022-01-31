Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Acushnet has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

