ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 211.6% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

