Acoin (ACOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,259.08

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $16,259.08 and $4.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Acoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

