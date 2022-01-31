Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,725 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

