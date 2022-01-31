AbbVie (ABBV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

