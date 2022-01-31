Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.0 days.

AALBF stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aalberts in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aalberts in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

