9,814 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

