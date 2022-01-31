$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $89.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $448.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

