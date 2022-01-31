81,567 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

