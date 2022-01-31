$735.42 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $735.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

BYD traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 868,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

