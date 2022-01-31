718,800 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 718,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,313,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,267,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,830,000.

Shares of VELO opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

