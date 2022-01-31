$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,191.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $150.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $959.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 436,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096,045. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

