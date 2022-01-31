$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after buying an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. 70,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,519. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

