59,106 Shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in China Life Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.