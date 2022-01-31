5,113 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 206,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

