$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.45 on Monday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

